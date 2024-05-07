PSV fan Doortje (104) wanted to celebrate the championship on Stadhuisplein

She may be 104 years old, but Doortje Rave-Buitink would have loved to attend the PSV ceremony on Monday at Stadhuisplein in Eindhoven. But her health has deteriorated in recent years.

However, she did celebrate the national championship of the Eindhoven football club. At home in Aalten, Gelderland, in front of the TV. Outside, PSV flags were flying on her balcony. “I knew this championship was coming,” says Doortje while images of the party in Eindhoven were shown on television. They saw the cart with the PSV football players, serenaded by Guus Meeuwis, passing through the city on the way to Stadhuisplein to be honored.

“I like it, all that fuss about it,” laughs Doortje. “I think they also deserved it. The matches I have seen have always been excellent. They have won a lot.” Her love for PSV arose a few years ago when she was taken to a match of the Eindhoven football club for her centenary.

“That was a very exciting match,” she remembers. “By the way, it didn’t start until nine o’clock in the evening. That’s a bit late for me. But then my grandson said: if you watch the match on TV at home, it won’t start until nine o’clock. Well, that’s also fine, as we went and it was great!” Then she also bought the PSV flags that now hang on her balcony.

Doortje hopes to turn 105 years old in July. “In recent years I am no longer as I was when I was 100 years old. I was still in perfect condition then. But I still want to live to be 105. Yes, I still want that.” Despite her age, she hopes to go to a PSV match again soon. “Maybe I’ll go there again in September, with the family.”

