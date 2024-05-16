TU/e: Shocked by coalition agreement plan

Bad for the future of young people, bad for the knowledge economy and bad for the Netherlands. This is the response of the TU/e to the coalition agreement plan. Also, the TU/e supports a response by the Universities of the Netherlands (UNL) to the coalition agreement

“The cuts to education and science are a blow to our students and employees who are already under enormous pressure,” says Jouke de Vries, interim chairman of Universities of the Netherlands. “Together with the major intervention in the international character of universities, these cuts to our good education and research. This does not fit with the ambition of the forming parties to strengthen the knowledge economy and the earning capacity of the Netherlands. With this, we are putting the future of the young people in our country at risk.”

On the journey

The coalition forming parties are cutting 215 million on the higher education and science sector plans. According to the UNL, this puts the position of 1,200 scientists at risk. At the same time, they are desperately needed to limit the demonstrably high workload and keep education and research up to standard. The organisation also criticises the cuts to the fund for research and science, totalling 1.1 billion euros. Moreover, regrets the disappearance of billions for innovation due to the cancellation of the National Growth Fund.

The agreement also states that universities must offer far fewer bachelor’s programs in English. The immigration requirements for knowledge workers are also set to increase, thus making immigration difficult. UNL doesn’t think that’s a good idea either: the international character desperately needs to continue developing science.