Renovated Gabriël Metsulaan opened

The Gabriël Metsulaan will be officially opened on Wednesday after a major redevelopment. There has been work on the street since the summer of 2023.

More greenery, more space for cyclists and trucks are no longer welcome. These are the changes that have been made with the road redesign.

In addition to a new road surface, the sewer has also been renewed. Rainwater is drained to the Dommel through a separate sewer system. On Wednesday at 4 p.m., councillor Rik Thijs will organise the official opening of the street.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez