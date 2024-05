The PSV players on an open-top bus tour the city to meet the die-hard PSV fans. The national champions are on the way to their felicitation ceremony.

The bus with the brand new national champions drives from the Philips Stadium via Willemstraat, Vonderweg, Mathildelaan, Vestdijk and de Wal towards Stadhuisplein. The team of coach Peter Bosz will be honoured there at seven o’clock tonight.