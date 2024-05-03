First anniversary: Mayor Suzanne Otters

Last minute tasks forces Mayor Suzanne Otters to miss the IVN’s* Early Bird Walk on King’s Day at five o’clock in the morning. However, her enthusiasm for the role and the municipality continues.

Otters has been ’employed’ for just over a year now and she really likes it. “Not only is being mayor of such a beautiful municipality fun, but also the great colleagues, the pleasant cooperation with the civil servants and the expert, critical, but also constructive municipal council, make working here extra pleasant. In short: I really like it.”

When she assumed office, just before King’s Day 2023, she said she was ‘lucky’. Otters: “I presented the ‘linjtes’ and soon it was King’s Day, May 4 and 5 (Liberation day). That was quite exciting at the time. Now I know what to expect. Although I must say that it immediately felt like coming home. I think that the municipality and I fit together. People are willing to engage in conversation and discuss content. Not about gut feeling.”

Intention

For example, the reception of asylum seekers in Son en Breugel. No strong words and no parties that vehemently oppose. “This is because we have expressed the intention that we want to establish a reception centre at the former Boerenbond in Breugel. Moreover, I personally delivered the letters to local residents. This was very much appreciated and we were also able to have a conversation with those people immediately. feed.”

That direct contact is one of the qualities that characterizes the mayor. “The letters we distributed also included my email address and the invitation to contact me if there were any questions or comments. Several people made use of this, and these were very good and pleasant conversations. At an AZC, everyone immediately thinks of Ter Apel, but I feel that I have been able to negate certain concerns.”

Communication is extremely important, says Otters, who is now waiting with Son en Breugel – as well as many other municipalities – for an answer from the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers. “We have made a proposal regarding the location and the number of refugees we think we can accommodate. And we would now like to hear what COA’s ideas are.”

Young people

Otters is only the second female mayor in Son en Breugel. “I don’t know whether I will be approached differently, but I don’t think that is relevant. Personally, I would like to see more young people in politics. We now have an enthusiastic youth city council, with fresh ideas. Hopefully, we see one of those girls and boys will soon be back in the ‘big’ council.”

This brings the conversation to the pilot of the Youth Meeting Place (JOP), which is being realized on Rooijseweg. A so-called kjoep will be installed at the sports park of the SBC football club for at least a year. This is a large, movable ‘bus shelter’, where youth can meet and chill. If it catches on, it might become permanent.”

Task package

As Mayor, Otters’ responsibilities include public order and safety and she finds this an interesting challenge. “I have close contact with the local police officer and the police, but I also meet all kinds of people regionally with whom I can discuss certain issues. And I am also interested in the people behind the care providers. For example, I recently participated in an exercise with the fire brigade. Very educational.”

When it comes to safety and enforcement, Otters also sits on various (regional) consultations. Of course, the dynamics, and hustle and bustle in Son en Breugel are different than in Eindhoven. Even in villages, people do not turn a blind eye to criminal activities. “Hence our participation in the Basic Team Dommelstroom, a police consultation with five other municipalities. We sit at the table with mayors, the police and the public prosecutor and discuss cases with each other.”

“What I am personally more concerned about is cybercrime. Unfortunately, I see it increasing in Son en Breugel. Perhaps because we have a more ageing group living here. Moreover, you have to deal with a form of shame. People are less likely to report crimes. This, therefore, requires the necessary awareness. Also, remember the dangers on the internet.”

To invest

Another (large) project is the Center Vision and the associated makeover by Son en Breugel. There are three scenarios ready for what the village centre could look like. Residents, the municipal council and entrepreneurs can shed light on the plans. “It’s not just about what we want, but also about what the possibilities are,” Otters emphasizes. “Space for nature and less traffic or a multifunctional square and an underground parking garage…?”

When the mayor is asked whether Son en Breugel also wants to ‘get a piece’ of the roughly two billion euros that the government wants to spend on the development of this region together with other governments and the business community, she sounds resolute. “It doesn’t work that way. It involves investing in accessibility, for example in the HOV line, but in my opinion the money should also be used on talent. And not just expats. My colleague in Nuenen rightly made the same statement.”

What should certainly also be mentioned is the importance of the Ekkersrijt industrial estate. The region is sometimes somewhat underexposed, but according to Otters, about thirteen thousand people work here, who ensure an enormous flow of traffic every day. “There are 350 companies, including Science Park Eindhoven. And Ikea has more visitors every year than De Efteling. So we have a challenge there in terms of accessibility and sustainability.”

Consultation hours

Otters would like to know what is going on in her municipality. She has ‘consultation hours’ every Wednesday morning. “Residents can make an appointment and then they can tell me anything. What are their grievances, what needs to be done differently or better and what can I possibly help them with? That is also the reason why I want to visit as many associations as possible, getting to know people and hearing what is going on in the community of Son en Breugel.”

*Linjtes -King’s Day decorations bestowed upon distinguished citizens in the name of the King.

*IVN – A Dutch organisation that has planned nature activities and courses for the public.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj