Muziek aan De Gender – International music, dance and cuisine

‘Music aan De Gender’ at ‘De Plaatse’ in Veldhoven Dorp, organised by the Veldhovens Muziek Korps, has become an annual tradition. This time, (on Sunday, 30 June) will be a “Special Edition” featuring international music, dances and cuisine along with ensembles from Veldhovens Muziek korps. More importantly, this is a free event.

The outdoor gala has two podiums. Various music and dance forms will be presented on both podiums from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The orchestras and ensembles of Veldhovens Muziek Korps perform on one, while the other podium is exclusively for international performances. Among the international performances are Japanese Daiko drums, Chinese dances, Argentinian tango and Paraguayan dance performances. Indian classical performances, folk dances, African Agbadza and a Bulgarian dance group will also perform.

Food stalls present cuisine from Korea, Turkey, Italy, India and Latin America. The children can go crazy on the bouncy castles, adults too! Of course, the organisers have ensured that fries and drinks are available. You can also try your luck at the lottery. For those who don’t want to call it a day at 20:00 hrs, the after-party will continue at Café Cobbus, where a Curacao DJ and singer will entertain. It will be a day for both the fresh and experienced in age, yes we mean for kids and adults alike.

“In Veldhoven, we can welcome many new people who often come from diverse countries and cultures. We believe music can and should be an important connecting factor between “existing and new Veldhoven residents”. That is why we want to offer a stage to the beautiful diversity of cultures that Veldhoven has to offer” the organisers Veldhovens Muziek Korps.

Date: 30 June

Time: 11 to 20:00 hrs, followed by an afterparty at Café Cobbus.

Place: Kiosk De Plaatse, Veldhoven Dorp