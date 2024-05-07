Tribute to the unsung heroes

By
Beena Arunraj
-
Pic:Studio040

The day after the massive celebration of PSV, Eindhoven wakes up from a daze.

The men from the municipal cleaning service work very early to make everything presentable again. Hundreds of kilos of plastic cups, cans and other substances are cleared away.

Hats off to these hard workers. The centre of Eindhoven was one big partying crowd on Monday. However, it is now back to normal with the help of these duty-bound workers.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj

 

