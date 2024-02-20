Roland Kleve is the new director of Eindhoven 365 and 247

Roland Kleve will start in May as the new director of the Eindhoven city marketing organisation Eindhoven365. He succeeds Peter Kentie, who is retiring after more than twelve years

In addition to Eindhoven365, Kleve will also be the boss of Eindhoven247, which is responsible for major events in the city.

Experience

The two organisations work on behalf of the municipality. The supervisors see Kleve as an inspiring and unifying figure. He grew up in Eindhoven and has gained experience in the world of marketing and events at home and abroad. He worked for Disneyland Paris, Bobbejaanland and Formula 1 Circuit Zandvoort, among others.

Vibes

After twelve years, Kentie wanted to pass the baton to new people. Under his leadership, the Eindhoven vibes were also introduced. Furthermore, the organisation won the City Nation Place Award, which is seen as the Oscar of marketing awards. For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj