ASML takes steps to improve work culture

Reverberations were felt at ASML when Studio040 published a series of articles at the end of 2023 about discrimination against women in the high-tech giant’s workplace.

Four months later, a lot has been set in motion at the Veldhoven company. Various employees acknowledge to Studio040 that action is being taken but only see the consequences to a limited extent

In response to the previous articles, the Veldhoven chip machine manufacturer organised several discussion sessions in which women aired their dissatisfaction. ASML CEO Peter Wennink recorded a video discussing the problem, and several employees entered into discussions with higher management.

Problems discussed

Many employees feel the conversations were fruitful. “It opened my eyes to see how many other women faced the same kinds of problems as me and sometimes had even more intense experiences. But it was good that we were together and could express ourselves in a safe environment,” said an employee within the company who wished to remain anonymous.

“Peter Wennink’s video was also well received. It became clear that ASML takes the problem seriously. It’s a shame he’s retiring in a few months.”

Raw on the roof

To improve the situation for women, ASML will pay more attention to ‘intercultural communication’, the company informed Studio040. ASML’s corporate culture can be especially shocking to women not from a Western country. What may be seen as direct and clear by one person may be seen as rude or insulting by another.

If ASML has its way, these cultural differences should become more of a topic of discussion. In addition, there must be better points of contact in the company, which will lower the threshold for employees to discuss problems in the workplace. Problems raised must also receive better follow-up from the organisation, according to the chip machine maker.

Little change

There is no dearth of plans, but he does have to overcome the necessary scepticism within the company. “We notice that ASML wants to get things going, but at the same time, there is little noticeable change on the work floor. There are still many people in lower management who act as if there are no problems, who find the stories exaggerated,” some employees within the company told Studio040.

Another employee is even more critical. “Policies may be changed, but generally, the same rules that enable this culture are still in place. In my experience, bullies are still not accountable for their behaviour. If you do your job well, you can still treat your colleagues as rudely as you want, without consequences,” he said. “Maybe higher management is now putting more pressure on lower management, but you could also take tougher measures.”

Patience

ASML nevertheless asks for patience. “A cultural change does not happen overnight; it takes time. Recent events have given us further ideas to build into our existing plans.” “We also underlined that it is a priority during International Women’s Day on March 8, where CEO Peter Wennink was the first keynote speaker. Both male and female senior managers shared their stories and responded candidly to questions. The turnout was also high, from both male and female colleagues,” reveals the company. Translated by: Beena Arunraj Source: Studio 040