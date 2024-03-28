Political parties support boas wearing religious expressions

GroenLinks, the PvdA and the Party for the Animals want boas in Eindhoven to be allowed to wear religious expressions. This is currently still prohibited in Eindhoven.

Express your religious background with a headscarf or yarmulke. Currently, a boa (special investigating officer) is not allowed to do that, but that may change. Fractions in the Eindhoven city council have no objections to wearing these ‘religious expressions’ and hope that it will generate more staff if this is allowed.

The municipality has been trying hard for years to attract more boas, but so far it has not made much progress. The discussion surrounding religious expressions among municipal enforcement officers has been going on since 2021 when the Utrecht city council decided to allow religious expressions at boas. When the discussion surfaced again last year, the municipality announced that it saw no reason to change that position.

However, some municipal council factions have indicated that they believe the ban on religious expressions is worth reconsidering. According to GroenLinks, PvdA and PvdD, Muslim women in particular are deterred in this way from taking up the profession of law enforcement, as they say in council questions.

The factions would therefore like to see the council adjust its position.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez