For the elderly and expats, the ‘handywoman’ is a godsend

A woman doing odd jobs around the house: the phenomenon is becoming increasingly popular. Older people and expats in particular find it a godsend not to have to let an unknown man in.

Handywoman (klusvrouw in Dutch) Nicole stands on the top rungs of a metre-high ladder placed against a facade in the Schrijversbuurt neighbourhood. With a buzzing sander, she takes a hard look at the house’s window frames. The owner of the house looks up with satisfaction. “We needed someone to succeed our old handyman,” he says. ” Via-via I heard that people were very satisfied with her. That’s why I hired her.”

Religion

The fact that Nicole is a woman does not matter to this client. But you have clients who do find that very important. That is why the phenomenon of handywomen is on the rise. “Elderly people, for example,” Nicole explains. “They find it very pleasant to have a handywoman in the house, instead of an unknown man. Also expats often choose a woman because of their religion.”

Five handywomen operate in and around Eindhoven. They are all franchisees of a central national organisation. The organisation looks after the website and arranges courses, for instance, to brush up on skills. The company was set up in the corona era, when many people were redecorating their homes due to the lockdown and there were not enough handymen available.

Variety

Nicole, who originally did something with procurement, has done as many as five hundred jobs in the past two years. She loves her new profession. “Because of the variety.Today painting, tomorrow something completely different. “But what she finds most important is the satisfaction of helping people.”That’s what it’s all about in the end.”

