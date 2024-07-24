Theatre company Afslag is quitting

Location theatre company Afslag (exit) Eindhoven is quitting. The company will play its last series of performances in the autumn.

Afslag was founded in 2007 by Gerrie Fiers and Yvonne van Beukering in response to the departure of both the Academie voor Theater and Het Zuidelijk Toneel (southern drama society) from the city. Fiers announced earlier this year that he no longer wanted to be the artistic director of the company. Due to pressure on available subsidies, the decline in location theatre and divergent artistic ambitions, the pair have decided to quit the theatre company.

Location theatre

The special thing about Afslag theatre company is the location of the performances. With location performances, a performance takes place in a different place than in a theatre.

The self-chosen farewell ends with a final series of location performances: ‘Elk bos is een opstand’ (‘every forest is a revolt’), directed by Gerrie Fiers. The performance takes place in and around a tree. This can be seen from Thursday 5 September in Genneper Hoeve in Eindhoven.

