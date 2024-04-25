Outdoor pool De Dolfijn open despite cold

It is often a bit warmer when the De Dolfijn outdoor swimming pool in Best opens its doors. This year the temperature is disappointing and there is even night frost in the week of the opening. The first bathers are already taking a dip. “It’s nice and quiet.”

“With a temperature of seven degrees, we still had eleven participants. That is very good for the start of the season, because it is very cold,” says Henk de Laat, the manager of the outdoor pool. Every day from ten to twelve o’clock you can swim in a heated outdoor pool.

Calm

“It’s cold now and not so busy. You can now swim laps,” says a woman who has already taken a dip several times this week. “You don’t have to slalom now.”

Family swimming pool

“In the summer we mainly want to be a family swimming pool, we also have the facilities for that,” says De Laat. For example, the swimming pool has been alcohol- and smoke-free since this year and there is a new access system. The swimming pool is still looking for a catering operator.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez