Going green with whipping out paving stones in Geldrop-Mierlo

Under the motto ‘Tegel eruit, groen erin: De eerste tegel telt!’ (‘stone out, green in: the first stone counts!’) Frans Stravers of the Municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo recently collected the first paving stones from a resident on a cargo bike and exchanged them for a plant.

The municipality hereby underlines the importance of the campaign to green Geldrop-Mierlo. Various initiatives have been started: for example, 250 square metres of paving will be removed from Kersenstraat in Mierlo and greenery will be created in its place. “We also removed stones in Geldrop. At Olmenhof, a paved square has been partly converted into a park”.

The NK Tegelwippen (Dutch whipping out paving stone championships) take place until 31 October, 2024. Geldrop-Mierlo municipality is also participating, Stravers says. “Last year we removed 1,277 stones. And we want to improve this in 2024. Everyone can participate by removing stones in their own garden and replacing them with grass, flower beds, trees and facade gardens”.

Stones in exchange for plants

During the campaign, residents who remove at least eleven stones (one square metre, ed.) from their front or backyard will receive a gift. Anyone who registers at www.nktegelwippen.nl and then takes their stones to Milieustraat (recycling centre) to hand them in for free will receive a voucher. This allows you to select a free plant at GroenRijk Geldrop.

And from 19 April to 29 April and from 31 May to 9 June, the stones can also be returned directly to GroenRijk Geldrop. Stravers: “All people have to do is register via the NK Tegelwippen website. With the confirmation of receipt they can then go to the garden centre”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob

