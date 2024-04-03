Chain collision in Nuenen caused major traffic jams

Five cars were involved in an accident on A270 on Tuesday afternoon. The vehicles are said to have driven into each other at the traffic lights halfway along A270.

The cause of the accident and how many people were injured are unknown.

A roadway in the direction of Eindhoven was closed. A car also left the road in the direction of Helmond. As a result of the accidents, there were traffic jams in both directions.

The A270 runs from Eindhoven to Venray.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob