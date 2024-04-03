Pali slaughterhouse will leave Geldrop-Mierlo soon

Slachthuis (slaughterhouse) Pali will no longer be active in Geldrop from Monday 1 April. Councillor Frans Stravers recently had this message during a meeting with several media representatives. “Of course the odour nuisance does not disappear immediately, but the company is definitely leaving”.

Straver calls the municipality taking over the location a ‘business case’. “It ultimately comes down to supply and demand. What are the net costs of purchasing the plots and what are the financial benefits if we give the land a new purpose. The discussions we had with the Pali management were in any case case constructive. All signals are green”.

Moreover, the councillor thinks that the departure of the slaughterhouse will take several weeks. All machines and ovens must be dismantled and transported to Zevenbergen, where the company will continue. “Safety obviously comes first. In the meantime, we will continue discussions with Pali management and the appraisers must reach an agreement”.

Offal

It is logical that the nuisance will continue for a while, Stravers says. “Tanks must be emptied and any slaughter waste still present must be cleared away. The local residents will therefore not be freed from Pali immediately. We are doing everything we can to ensure that the company is moved as quickly as possible and that no new slaughter company is established at this location”.

Inquiries reveal that slaughter permits are ‘linked’ to Pali’s business premises. Theoretically, another slaughter company that takes over the location can continue business activities. “This is obviously not the intention”, Stravers emphasises. “That is why we would like to buy the Pali plots. The well-being of the local residents is our priority”.

In recent years, Studio040 has reported several times about the odour nuisance of Pali slaughterhouse in Geldrop.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob