Quad bike riders arrested for poaching and theft

The police arrested two Eindhoven residents on quad bikes aged 20 and 44 during the night from Monday to Tuesday. The pair are suspected of a series of nightly thefts and poaching in the area. When their homes were searched, several firearms and hard drugs were found.

Officers saw the pair riding on a quad bike in the forest area near Heezerweg around 01:00. They were noticed because they alternately turned their lights on and off. More than an hour and a half later, the vehicle returned from the forest. The police then decided to check the quad riders.

The duo tried to escape, but were forced to stop by a road block. The rider turned out to be in possession of a rifle with a silencer and a scope. A large metal bin was attached to the back of the quad, filled with illegally poached hares. The men from Heesterakker and Gijzenrooi had live ammunition with them.

During a subsequent search of the 20-year-old suspect’s house in Gijzenrooi, the police found several firearms and stolen goods. The home of the 44-year-old man in Heesterakker was also searched. A commercial quantity of hard drugs was found. Both suspects have been arrested for further investigation and will be interrogated by police at a later date.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob