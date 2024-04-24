New plans for Geldrop centre

The Geldrop-Mierlo municipal council has taken a number of decisions to strengthen the centre of Geldrop in the coming years. If it is up to local politics, the centre must be ‘compact, vital, hospitable and offer space to live for young and old’.

A number of developments in and around the centre (the area around Gamma ‘Bleekvelden’, housing on Bezorgershof and Centrum-West) are becoming increasingly concrete. The municipal council has therefore discussed during previous meetings how all (housing construction) ambitions can be realised in a careful and appropriate manner. The council also discussed a number of zoning plans.

Although some agreements have already been made, there are still several choices to be made. This concerns, for example, how many homes can be built at which location in and around the centre, but also space for parking and for greenery and events.

Tightened frames

The municipal council has adopted the following tightened frameworks:

The ambition remains to realise eight hundred homes.

The total number of homes to be built in the centre area is determined by the required parking spaces, financial feasibility and the greenery to be added.

Realising more homes and higher buildings in Lommerrijk in the sub-areas: De Prel, Stationsstraat 33 and Van der Putschool location.

A relocation of the library function is necessary to make housing construction possible and to strengthen the catering function of the hospitality square.

Existing parking lots and roads will be redesigned to enable greening of the centre.

De Meent car park will be used as a location for creating more parking spaces.

The municipality will actively acquire land for new remote parking locations.

There must be room in the public area for centre visitors who come by means of transport other than their own car.

Underground parking is possible, with the exception of Bezorgershof, provided there are no additional costs for the municipality.

The centre of Geldrop is a residential centre. The infrastructure and planning have been adapted accordingly, such as a car-free hospitality square.

Postkantoor (post office)

And then there is the structural vision ‘Postkantoorlocatie’ (‘post office location’). There have been ideas about the redevelopment since 2006. It concerns connecting Kleine Dommeldal with the centre. This should be done by building an apartment complex with about seventy apartments in a green environment. In addition, an underground parking garage will be built. The intention is to demolish the existing buildings.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob