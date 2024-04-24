Ergon continues to deliver mail every day

PostNL recently decided to stop providing daily mail due to a shortage of letters and deliverers. Ergon has announced that it will not take that same step and will continue to deliver every day.

Besides PostNL, the social work company is the only provider of addressed mail in the Eindhoven region. Ergon says it has sufficient postal workers. The organisation works with people who are at a distance from the labour market.

Guarantee

PostNL wants to switch to two to three delivery days per week. Ergon will not follow that. Ergon Post currently has 110 permanent employees. According to the social work company, this provides more than sufficient guarantee that packages and letters can be delivered every day.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob