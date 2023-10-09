Know your Eindhoven : What’s in a name? : Stratumseind

In this series, ‘What’s in a name?‘, we will try to explore some Eindhoven street/square names. We will find out if they have been named after some famous person, event or have some story associated with them. There is something in a name after all!

Where are we heading to today?

This week we go to the most popular street of Eindhoven – Stratumseind!

Stratumseind is the entertainment hub of Eindhoven. It is the street between Saint Catharina Church and the Dommel bridge. If you are looking to having a good time, you need to head to Stratumseind. You will be spoilt for choice from the wide range of pubs, cafes, clubs and restaurants.

A few statistics..

More than 2 Kilometers in length, this is supposedly the longest pub street in the Netherlands! Weekend evenings are the most popular and many establishments are open 24×7. If you are going out with friends or looking to meet new people, look no further. After all, it is estimated that almost a million people visit the Stratumseind every year! The street becomes absolutely choc-a-bloc during events like Carnival. Stratumseind is part of a ‘Living Lab’ project where the municipality collects data to upgrade the street to an even better place!

What’s in this name?

The name is a very logical connotation like most Dutch words. ‘Stratumseind’ literally translates to ‘end of Stratum’ and that is exactly what the name means. Stratum is the name of a village that was merged with Eindhoven in the early 20th century. Thus Stratumseind was the end of the road that connected Eindhoven with Stratum. In fact, Stratumseind is popularly referred to as ‘Stratum’

A little bit of history..

Hard to imagine, but many of the buildings on this street are more than a century old. Can you imagine the Stratumseind as a busy industrial centre in the 19th century with factories, butchers, furniture shops, a horse tram and even a courthouse? By the beginning of the 20th century, it slowly started its transformation as an entertainment area. The street suffered heavily in the World War II bombings (19 September 1944) and had to be rebuilt.

Spot these landmarks…

An activity for the next time you are in Stratumseind. Do let us know if you spot these..

Saint Catharina Church : You cannot miss it right at the entrance to the Stratumseind. This one’s easy and is indeed the beautiful 15th century Roman Catholic Church.

Metal good’s store building: Opposite the church, try to find the building. It is more than a century old and used to be a metal store called the ‘De Spijker’.

The old courthouse : Stratumseind 32 is where the old courthouse used to be and there is sure to be a party happening here these days on Fridays!

The Temptation, the Wisdom and the Danger : Have you seen the statue near the canal side of the Stratumseind? This is the ‘The Temptation, the Wisdom and the Danger’ and was designed by Henck van Dijck. Sounds rather apt for a nightlife district, eh?

Who knew that when you stroll along the liveliest street in Eindhoven, you are walking down a piece of Dutch history!

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik Iyer

Muktha is a Process Consultant by profession and is passionate about books, languages and animals. She is working on her dream of publishing a rack full of books of her own.