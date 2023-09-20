Know your Eindhoven : What’s in a name?

In Romeo and Juliet, there’s a famous quote “What’s in a name? That which we call a rose. By any other name would smell as sweet.” Come to think of it Shakespeare has a point. Do our names give an insight into what kind of a person we are or what we like? How about if its the name of a street or square? Is there a logic or story behind naming a street ‘Melkweg’ or ‘Anthony Fokkerweg’? If named after someone, do we know anything about that personality?

In this series, ‘What’s in a name?’, we will try to explore some Eindhoven street/square names. We will find out if they have been named after some famous person, event or have some story associated with them. There is something in a name after all!

What better place to start than bang at the ‘centre’ – 18 Septemberplein

Now this is one square you are sure to have visited. When you come out of the train station and head towards the main shops across on the right, you are in 18 Septemberplein. It is the meeting point of the Stationsplein, the Demer and the Piazza. The square was built in the year 1955 and has been constantly evolving over the years. Hard to believe, but this used to be a busy roundabout some years back. In 2006, the square was made motor traffic free.

What’s in this name?

The square is named after a very important day for Eindhoven. On the 18th of September 1944, Eindhoven was liberated by the Allies. The liberation of Eindhoven in the World War II was called Operation Market Garden. The freedom resulted in a lot of celebrations on the streets of Eindhoven with people singing and dancing on the streets. Just like that day, there is always a festive and vibrant atmosphere on this square. One can spot kids playing at the water feature, food trucks serving ice creams, busy shoppers nipping in and out of the various stores and of course, groups of friends hanging out at the popular eateries. On Tuesdays, there is a bustling market on this square.

True tribute to the ‘design city’

A stroll along the 18 Septemberplein and its evident why Eindhoven is called the ‘design city’. The futuristic glass building ‘Blob’ is a true stand out. There is a smaller building which looks like the Blob and sits on the side of the square on the train station side. Its aptly called the ‘bubble’. In between, is the unique entrance to the underground bicycle tunnel. It can house 1500+ bicycles and is free! The Italian architect Massimiliano Fuksas designed the Blob and the bicycle tunnel. Of course, there is also the lovely shopping complex Piazza also on the other side.

Which street/square do we go to next from this Boulevard of Eindhoven? You have to wait for the next one in this series for that.

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik Iyer

Muktha is a Process Consultant by profession and is passionate about books, languages and animals. She is working on her dream of publishing a rack full of books of her own.