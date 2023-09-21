Arsenal sends PSV back down to earth

After an almost faultless start to the season, PSV has put both feet on the ground in London. Arsenal was far too strong, causing the Eindhoven team to suffer their first defeat of the season: 4-0.

Peter Bosz’s position had few surprises. Jordan Teze returned as right back and Sergiño Dest started in the left back position instead of Patrick van Aanholt. Although Eindhoven had hoped for a good result here and there, the Londoners quickly dashed those hopes.

In the 8th minute, Bukayo Saka scored the first chance from a rebound. More than 10 minutes later, Leandro Trossard, on a pass from the same Saka, shot the ball unstoppable for Benítez into the corner of the goal. Even before half time, PSV were able to abandon all hopes of at least a draw when Gabriel Jesus was free in the box and convincingly drove the ball into the net.

Final score

PSV was able to offer virtually nothing in return. The few times that the Eindhoven team entered the London penalty area, Bakayoko and Saibari, among others, produced unconvincing shots. In the second half, the detached Martin Ødegaard scored the final score with a hard shot into the corner.

Disappointment

For PSV, the return to the Champions League turned out to be a major disappointment. The only good news on the evening was that the other two teams in the group, Sevilla and Lens, drew against each other. As a result, the Eindhoven team is currently in a good position to secure second place – and therefore wintering in the Champions League.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez