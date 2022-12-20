The World Cup in Qatar has been over for a while for the Dutch national team. However, Cody Gakpo could still win a prize after receiving a FIFA nomination.

World football association FIFA has nominated the goal that the Eindhoven striker scored, along with nine other goals, for the goal of the World Cup. It is about the goal that the reserve captain of PSV scored against Ecuador. Fans can vote for their favorite goal on the FIFA website.

During an attack by Orange, ex-PSV player Bergwijn was unable to control the ball, but the ball ended up at the feet of Davy Klaassen, who then passed it on to Gakpo. The attacker prepared the ball at the edge of the penalty area and then struck it with his left leg.

Performance

It was one of three goals Gakpo scored at the World Cup. In the first game against Senegal, he scored with a header, while against Qatar he hit the target with his right leg. With his good performance in the group stage, the PSV star player seems to be leaving this transfer period for at least 50 million euros.

Manchester United, who were already interested this summer, would be the main candidate, while clubs such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool would also target the Eindhoven resident.

Source: Studio040

Translate: Ayşenur Kuran