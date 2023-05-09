Jong PSV puts PhD student PEC over the knee in-house

Young PSV achieved a good result in the Kitchen Champion Division (KKD) on Tuesday evening. The team of Adil Ramzi won 3-1 against the promoted PEC Zwolle.

Jong PSV started with Emmanuel van de Blaak in the center of defense. Fodé Fofana, who had recovered from an injury, also made an appearance as the striker. As a result, Jason van Duiven – the man in shape – came to play on the right flank. At PEC Zwolle, former PSV player Ryan Thomas was in the base.

PEC did not have any supporters with it. Supporters of the club misbehaved against FC Eindhoven and were therefore not welcome at the Herdgang.

Head Start

Van Duiven also managed to be productive from the wing. After more than half an hour of play, captain Tielemans sent a nice pass through the Zwolle defence, after which Van Duiven placed the ball behind goalkeeper PEC Zwolle.

Jong PSV was unable to hold on to the lead. Even before the break, Jenson Seelt, unfortunately, worked a Van Hintum cross behind his goalkeeper Roy Steur: 1-1.

The tie at the start of the second half was a good reflection of the balance of power on the field. PEC hit the aluminium several times during the match, while goalkeeper Steur also had to intervene several times.

First goal

Yet it was Jong PSV who quickly took the lead again in the second half. Jason van Duiven scored a cross this time. In the penalty area, the attacker cleverly put back on the emerging right-back Comenencia, who convincingly shot his first KKD goal against the ropes.

Colyn

PEC then went on the hunt for the equalizer but failed to make it 2-2. On the other hand, it worked. Colyn was played by Nassoh, cleverly turned away from his guard, and outwitted the PEC goalkeeper for the third time in the far corner: 3-1.

PEC is second in the KKD on goal difference due to the loss. Young PSV is fourteenth

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Ayşenur Kuran