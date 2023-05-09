Geldrop-Mierlo looking for a child mayor

Opening special events, handing over the key during carnival and, above all, defending the interests of children. The municipality of Geldrop-Mierlo is looking for its first child mayor.

Tasks

The child mayor will have several tasks. For example, he or she will be present at the opening of buildings and events, the arrival of Sinterklaas and the handing over of the key to the new youth prince during carnival. The child mayor will also be the voice for all children from Geldrop-Mierlo. The intention is that the child mayor will stand up for the interests of children and be given the opportunity to draw attention to issues themselves.

Sign up

Anyone who will be in group 7 next year can register. The child mayor will be appointed in July for one year. In this way, the municipality hopes to involve the youth more in the municipal council.

You can apply by sending a short video, drawing or another creative form. In this, children can tell who they are, what good ideas they have and what they would like to change and what they would like to focus on in the coming year.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha