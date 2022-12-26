Nine year-old Sten named Brabander of the year

Sten Janssen (9) from Eindhoven has been named Brabander of the Year. He sharpens knives with his father to raise money for brain stem cancer research. The disease that killed his brother Wies two years ago.

Sten has already raised tens of thousands of euros. At first, the plan was to buy Lego with the money, but the young entrepreneur changed his mind. He wanted to ensure that other children had a better chance of survival. There is as yet no treatment or medicine for brain stem cancer. Sten hopes that will change: “I hope no more children have to die from this.”

The young knife sharpener has now been rewarded with the title Brabander of the Year for his efforts. This was announced on Sunday afternoon by the King’s Commissioner Ina Adema in Winter Efteling.

Don’t miss to sharpen your knives on 10 April at Sectie C. The proceeds will go to Princess Maxima hospital, which is a children’s hospital for cancer.

For Eindhoven News: Beena Arunraj