Van catches fire on A67

A van caught fire on the A67 near Geldrop on Wednesday morning. As a result, the highway from Eindhoven to Venlo was closed in both directions for an hour. An exploded gas cylinder is believed to be the cause



A little before 09:00 this only applied to the right lane in the direction of Eindhoven, and a little later the road was completely free again. The driver managed to get out of the bus in time, but he was taken to hospital by ambulance, according to bystanders. Nothing is known about his injuries.

Gas cylinders

According to bystanders, the van belongs to a roofing company and it caught fire. There were gas cylinders in the vehicle. That is supposedly the reason for the closure of the highway in both directions.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob