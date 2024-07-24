Car and trike collide at intersection Son en Breugel

A car and a trike collided at the intersection of Boslaan with Heistraat in Son en Breugel. The driver of the trike was taken to hospital.

The emergency services were alerted at around 13:50. A car and trike had collided. The driver and passenger of the three-wheeled vehicle were uninjured, but the driver of the trike suffered unknown injuries.

Bystanders came to the victim’s aid. He was provided with shade with a parasol. After first receiving medical attention on the spot, the victim was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob