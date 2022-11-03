Flat partly evacuated due to fire

A large fire raged in a flat on the Pauluskerkplein in Eindhoven on Wednesday evening. This led to part of the building being evacuated.

One person was taken to hospital. There was a lot of smoke in the flat. The fire brigade smashed the windows of the stairwell on the first floor, so that the smoke could escape.

After a while, the fire was under control. Residents were able to return to their apartments. The fire brigade responded with three fire trucks. The street in front of the flat was temporarily closed for emergency services.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Muktha Kartik Iyer