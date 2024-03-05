Another explosion in the heart of the city

An explosive went off at a restaurant on Kerkstraat in Eindhoven on Tuesday morning. The neighborhood was startled by a huge bang just before six o’clock. The bang damaged the door at the bottom. There’s quite a hole in it. There was also an explosion at a house in Eindhoven on Sunday.

And on Friday it hit houses in Eindhoven and Best. It is unclear whether the cases are related.The area around the restaurant, which is located next to St. Catherine’s Church in the city center, was cordoned off by the police with ribbons on Tuesday. Forensics will investigate.

Source: Studio040

Translate : Aysenur Kuran