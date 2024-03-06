Kidnapper cuts the phalanges of wrong person

In the court of Den Bosch on Tuesday, sixteen years were demanded against a 36-year-old Eindhoven resident. According to the Openbaar Ministerie (public prosecution service), the man allegedly cut off the phalanges of another man and hit his foot with a hammer. Afterwards it turned out that the wrong person had been abused.

The victim was lured from Belgium to Eindhoven on 26 June, 2022. There was a suspicion that he had stolen a batch of drugs. When the man arrived in Eindhoven he was kidnapped and then tortured.

Torture

The suspect allegedly tied up and blindfolded the victim. Then the torture began. The victim was seriously injured. He suffered, among other things, a broken foot.

Doubts

The kidnappers were said to have had doubts in advance as to whether the man had actually done it. This is evident from text messages from the perpetrators. During the mutilation of the man, the victim continued to deny that he had done it.

“This man has a backbone”, one of the suspects sends in a chat. “If he had done it, he would have talked”. The chat account leads to Hicham R. He is suspected of large-scale arms and drug trafficking.

The suspect was arrested in prison in Vught in October 2022. This was on the day he was supposed to be released to care for a sick sister. He had been in custody since November for a drug case and weapons possession.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob