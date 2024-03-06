TV chef introduces students to vegetarian cuisine

Not cooking in front of TV cameras, but at a school in Eindhoven. Chef Mounir Toub, known from 24Kitchen, gave a cooking course at Summa Plus on Tuesday afternoon. He introduced students to vegetarian cuisine. The lesson was organised in the context of the Nationale Week Zonder Vlees en Zuivel (national week without meat and dairy).

“We want to make students aware of the fact that you can make your own choices about what you eat and that those choices can have an impact on the world around you”, Mirjam van der Woude, teacher at Summa Plus, says. “In addition, food without meat can also be very tasty”.

That is why various activities are organised for a week to get students thinking about the use of meat in their diet. For example, cooking lessons are given every day, meals are cooked for the elderly from the neighbourhood and vegetarian spring rolls are handed out during the break. “Everything related to food this week is all vegetarian”, the teacher explains.

Environmental pollution

And not without reason. The Nationale Week Zonder Vlees en Zuivel is organised nationally to combat environmental pollution. The foundation wants people to avoid meat and dairy for a week, so that there is much less CO2 emittance and it becomes easier to achieve the climate goals. The campaign started in 2018 as The Nationale Week Zonder Vlees (national week without meat). For two years now it has been called Nationale Week Zonder Vlees en Zuivel, then the non-dairy part has been added.

Growing Food

The Summa students are also introduced to growing food. About how the vegetables and herbs grow and when to harvest for example. Also their use in the kitchen is explained.

Summa College has a special class for refugees and other non-Dutch speaking youth. They appreciate the visit of Mounir Toub as he is originally also from outside Netherlands. Mounir is a famous tv chef.

