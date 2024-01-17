Opposition to a permit for felling trees on Parklaan

The Municipality of Eindhoven must withdraw the permit for felling large trees on Parklaan near the centre as soon as possible. This is stated by Stichting Beter Eindhoven (foundation better Eindhoven) and climate mayor Judith Lammers. They have started a preservation procedure to prevent the logging.

Just under a year ago, dozens of trees were illegally felled on Parklaan. The climate mayor in the city discovered this. The felling happened because the contractor ‘didn’t know’ that he needed a permit for the felling of trees.

A few months later, the municipality wanted to legalise the logging, on condition that the damage would be compensated. This could be done through financial compensation or planting trees in another place. Fifteen trees are still standing, and now the contractor wants to cut these down too.

Check

Stichting Beter Eindhoven now wants to take action and prevent the last fifteen trees from being taken down. The foundation says that the municipality has not checked whether the felling permit should have been issued. If the investigation does happen, the organisation believes it will lead to the withdrawal of the permit.

Ecological value

The foundation further states that in times of climate crisis it is irresponsible to cut down tall trees and that it is detrimental to plants and animals in this part of Eindhoven.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob