Tiger Laila dies at age 18

Sad news from the zoo in Nuenen. Tiger Laila passed away three months after her brother Laslo. She was 18 years old.

Laslo and Laila came to Dierenrijk together in 2007. In October of last year, the male’s health deteriorated. The veterinarian and zookeepers decided to take the “difficult but carefully considered” decision to put the tiger to sleep.

Arthritis

Laila’s health was also deteriorating. She had difficulty walking. A veterinarian examined her and determined, from an ultrasound scan, that she had severe arthritis which was causing a lot of pain. “Animal welfare is top priority for the animals in Dierenrijk and therefore, in close consultation with the animal caretakers, it was decided to put her to sleep,” the zoo announced.

