Noa Lang injured again

Noa Lang will not join PSV’s matchday squad for the time being. The summer acquisition was injured during the game with Almere City FC.

Lang suffered an upper leg injury during the last game. PSV is not giving any information about what exactly is going on and how long the striker will be out of action. The club announces that they are in consultation with “international experts” for Lang’s recovery plan.

Both for PSV and for Noa Lang himself, the injury woes can be called sour. Lang came to Eindhoven this summer for millions of euros, where he immediately developed into a important asset to the team.

In October, the striker injured his hamstring. Against Almere City, Lang had his first starting place in months but had to be substituted after little more than an hour.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Martijn