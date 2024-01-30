Car hits girls in Eindhoven, trauma helicopter called

Two girls were injured on Monday after being hit by a motorist. The accident happened on Huizingalaan in Eindhoven. The girls were on bicycles. An air ambulance landed next to the nearby A50.

The two girls crossed the road at the intersection of Huizingalaan and Hondsruglaan. They were hit by a motorist. According to a 112 correspondent, the car and the cyclists came to a stop almost 35 meters away.

Police and ambulances responded to the accident to assist. The trauma helicopter landed in a meadow next to the A50, so that the trauma doctor could board the ambulance there. This ambulance took one of the girls to the hospital in Nijmegen. The other girl was taken to a nearby hospital.

The intersection was closed off for investigation, which caused heavy traffic. The car was damaged, but the motorist was not injured.

Source : Studio040

Translated: Ayşenur Kuran