Motorcyclist run over by car – N69 closed in both directions

A woman on a motorcycle was seriously injured Thursday morning after being hit and then run over by a motorist.

The accident happened in the municipality of Valkenswaard on the N69 near Borkel. The motorcyclist is said to have been standing still on the road, something that was not seen by the driver of the car. The car then crashed into the back of the motorcycle. The woman was thrown from the vehicle and landed on the road, after which the car ran over her.

Emergency services including an air ambulance arrived on scene. The victim is transported by ambulance to the hospital in Tilburg. Both the car driver and the motorcyclist came from the direction of Belgium and drove with a Belgian license plate.

The police are still investigating, which is why the N69 is closed to traffic in both directions.

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez