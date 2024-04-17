Fatal family tragedy

A fatal stabbing in a home rouses residents on Vilvoordehof in Eindhoven. The dead-end courtyard was filled with police cars and ambulances in no time on Tuesday. “Terrible”.

A family tragedy occurred in one of the homes. The house is occupied by a Russian family, consisting of father, mother, daughter and a dog. Between 16:00 and 16:30 suddenly things must have gone terribly wrong. The father of 52 is stabbed to death, his daughter (18) is arrested by the police as a suspect.

Neighbourhood resident Erik Knoester: “I saw the daughter of the family walking the dog outside at 14:45. Father Dimitri came home at around 16:15. He came driving fast. And ten minutes later the police were there”.

Expressionless

Before the neighbourhood realised it, two ambulances and six police cars were in Vilvoorde courtyard. “When the ambulances left without Dimitri, I knew enough”, Knoester says. He took care of the family’s dog after the incident. “The daughter was handcuffed and taken away. She looked expressionless as she was taken away”.

According to neighbours, the girl spent some time in a locked ward of GGZE (Geestelijke Gezondheidszorg Eindhoven, mental healthcare eindhoven). Neighbour Bep says she was not at home at time of the deadly stabbing. “I had just returned from a game of jeu de boules. I have very little contact with the neighbours. Of course, we say hello and help each other when necessary. It’s terrible. This is a courtyard where nothing ever happens”.

“At first I thought the daughter was the victim. Later it turned out to be the father. Terrible. Very scary. We’re at the port to recover from the shock”.

