ASML sales and profits fall

ASML sees a decline in sales and profits. The Veldhoven-based chip machine maker noticed in the first quarter of this year that fewer orders came in than expected, the technology company announced on Wednesday morning.

Sales came to 5.3 billion and net profit to 1.2 billion euros in the first three months of 2024. In the fourth quarter of last year, sales were 7.2 billion euros and profits were also some 800 million euros higher then.

Orders

The fact that the figures are down somewhat has to do with the number of orders. The tech company saw fewer chip machines being ordered. In the second half of the year ASML expects the results to be better again. The company is working on a program to contain costs in order to return to profit at a later stage.

