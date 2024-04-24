Nightclub PIXL snares world famous DJ Fedde Le Grand

Fedde Le Grand exchanges the large stage for a smaller-scale location. The world-famous DJ will perform at nightclub PIXL on Strijp-S on 16 May. “It’s great that he chose our club for an intimate club show”, co-founder, Pieter Lepelaars, says.

Le Grand, who is known for songs such as ‘Put Your Hands Up For Detroit’, can normally be found at major festivals such as Tomorrowland. Now the founders of the pop-up club, Tim van Mol and Lepelaars, have persuaded him to perform in Eindhoven through another DJ. And that is special. “He hasn’t played in a small club since his breakthrough, so we are very happy with that”, Lepelaars says cheerfully.

PIXL can accommodate ‘only’ 350 electronic music enthusiasts. There format: a DJ plays records in the middle of the room while the visitors are letting themselves go. And that is a resounding success. “I think all the events we had this year were sold out”, he proudly says.

Gap in the market

Lepelaars can think of a reason for the success. “There is a need for a place in Eindhoven where good electronic music is played. I think you can say that what we do is supported by the public and fills a kind of void”.

Although the club is doing well, the question remains how long PIXL will remain on Kastanjelaan. The nightclub is located in a demolished building. They can remain in place until 1 November. It will then be determined whether the contract can be extended again or whether they should move.

“We are looking for another place, but this is not concrete yet. We would like to return to a permanent place, where we can stay for ten years, for example”, Lepelaars says. The initiators’ preference is given to Eindhoven. In the meantime, PIXL continues to organise events.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob