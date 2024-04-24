‘Data protection leaves much to be desired’

The Municipality of Eindhoven still does not have the protection of the personal data of its residents in order. The municipality is therefore being summoned by the ‘Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens’ (Dutch data protection authority, AP).

It is not entirely clear how bad things currently stand at the Municipality of Eindhoven in terms of personal data protection. The AP says it bases its assessment on data that is four months old.

However, the AP’s assessment is not kind. According to the authority, it is unclear to what extent the improvements that the municipality previously promised have actually been implemented. Nor is it clear how much capacity in terms of knowledge and resources is needed to implement the improvements. Moreover, within the Municipality of Eindhoven there is apparently too little insight into where exactly the problems lie in the organisation.

Penalty

The ‘Authoriteit Persoonsgegevens’ wants more clarity about these matters before July this year. If the Eindhoven council does not come up with concrete plans, the AP threatens to ‘use other enforcement resources’. This may possibly refer to an order subject to penalty.

The Municipality of Eindhoven has announced that the necessary steps have been taken in the implementation of the improvement plan in the last four months. The council will explain these steps in the conversation with the AP. The city council has also been invited to this.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob