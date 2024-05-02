Registrations open for Eindhoven ASML Marathon

From this Thursday, runners can register for the ASML Marathon Eindhoven. About 35,000 people are expected to participate in the various parts of the sporting event.

In true tradition, the marathon will take place in the second weekend of October, on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 October. A number of new elements are being introduced for the 40th edition of the marathon.

Saturday Agenda

On Saturday there is a city walk through Eindhoven for 12 or 20 kilometers that visits some ‘iconic locations’ in the city. You will be provided with refreshments and along the way you will encounter various music points and stamp posts and indeed finish at Vestdijk.’Jumbo Mini Marathon’ will attract the ‘little runners’ and there are two routes of 1.5 or 2.5 kms. Of course, Saturday ends with a five-kilometre city -run.