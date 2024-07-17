Five new fast cycle routes in the Eindhoven region

Eindhoven and the neighbouring municipalities of Best, Son en Breugel, and Nuenen will receive five new fast cycle routes. This expansion, worth more than €51,000,000 and more than 50 kilometres of cycle path, is the largest investment in fast cycle routes ever in the Netherlands. This is stated by the province of Noord Brabant.

“Cycling history is really being written here”, Deputy Stijn Smeulders (mobility) said. “Brabant is leading the way with our fast cycle paths, but even for us this is a big moment. Cycling is fun, healthy and often the fastest way to travel. The entire region benefits from these new routes. That is something to be proud of”.

Five new connections

The new fast cycle routes include F2 (Eindhoven-Best), Pendelroute (commute route, also Eindhoven-Best), the Groene Corridor (Eindhoven-Oirschot), Hovenring-De Run (Veldhoven) and F58 (Tilburg-Lieshout). This expansion builds on years of investments in an extensive network of fast cycle routes in Brabant.

Research in 2023 shows that one in five users of the fast cycle routes in the province previously covered the same route by car or public transport. Moreover, about 35 per cent of users now cycle more than before the arrival of the fast cycle path. Results that exceeded the expectations of the provincial government.

Traffic jam

“These results are a great motivation to continue in this way”, Deputy Smeulders says. “Because it proves that fast cycle routes can be extremely helpful in the fight against traffic jams. Now that our network is growing so quickly, it is becoming attractive for even more Brabanders to travel by bicycle. The bicycle is crucial to keeping our province accessible in the future”.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob