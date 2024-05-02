Elderly keep moving with the help of young athletes

During a special boot camp, the residents of the Berckelhof nursing home in the Tongelre district are paired with young athletes. The couples do sports exercises together, each at their own pace. “I just like it, but I don’t move on the ground like that.”

“I’m not that young anymore, so I’m not going to force anything,” responds an 89-year-old fanatical sports star. The training sessions in the neighbourhood are given by the Social Gym, a foundation that wants to connect elderly and young people through sports. “Safety comes first and we see how far we can go,” says sports instructor Tom Naberink. He indicates that everyone can participate in the exercises.

Social

The boot camp must therefore bring older and young people together. “It’s fun being amongst each other,” says an older athlete. Naberink enjoys the fact that he has succeeded in getting older people to do something together with young people. “In this case it is sports that connects people.”

Continuous movement

It is sometimes difficult for some elderly people to accept that they are less mobile than before. “I have always done gymnastics at PSV and this is nothing.” Despite this, it is good to keep moving, Naberink indicates. “People in a wheelchair and walker can still do quite a lot. If you never do anything with it, it will only worsen. This way you stay flexible and healthier!”

Source: Studio040

For Eindhoven News: Lila Mehrez