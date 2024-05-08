Sander pays tribute to Arnol Kox

Many people can still vividly remember his statements that reverberated through the city centre. And so that Arnol Kox’s legacy is not lost, an online tribute is now being made. With all the one-liners of the street preacher.

Last 4 May, Sander Perquin came up with the idea to create something in memory of the noisy Eindhoven resident with beard and wheelchair. Perhaps because he also believes or is looking for a belief. And although he does not want to become a street preacher himself, he often thinks back with nostalgia to Arnol Kox, the man who made himself heard for years in the centre of Eindhoven to bring faith in God to people.

But what has Arnol proclaimed? To find out, he wants to enlist the help of fellow Eindhoven residents. Perquin wants to collect Kox’s quotes on the website Wikiquotes and he has also dedicated a website to the city icon. “Other people can also add quotes from him on Wikiquotes. And I hope to be able to copy the texts on his signs, but for that I will have to get in touch with his wife”.

Fascinating

Kox gained fame with his performances beyond the city limits. According to Sander, he had many things to say that had much deeper meaning than many people assumed. He gives an example of a beautiful quote from Kox. ” ‘I have not seen the light, but I have seen that because of the light I can see’, that is my favorite quote. I personally think he used ‘the light’ as a metaphor for God: he has not seen God, but he knows that thanks to God he can see, I think that is very well said”.

When he was younger, the initiator of this tribute met Kox himself and spoke with him extensively. “Then I was with my ex-girlfriend and he blessed us so that we would stay together. That didn’t work out. But I do have another girlfriend now, so he arranged that well”, Perquin concludes with a wink.

