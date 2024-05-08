PSV championship party costs almost €500,000

The championship celebration and PSV celebration in the city centre of Eindhoven cost a total of €460,000. The municipality covers more than half of these costs.

The municipality contributes more than €275,000. The rest of the costs are for catering entrepreneurs and PSV.

Safety measures and stage

The money went towards safety measures, the costs of the tour with the flat cart through the city centre and the ceremony on Stadhuisplein. For example, on Sunday and Monday a stage had to be built and decorated and various artists performed, such as singer Guus Meeuwis. Large screens were also placed in various squares.

“The PSV championship party is for everyone in the city and for everyone who loves PSV. The municipality and PSV offer this together”, the Mayor and Aldermen wrote in a response.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob