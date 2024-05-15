Skatepark Area 51 decor for classical music festival

Storioni Festival, a classical music festival, returns to Eindhoven and this time it takes place at several special locations in the city. There are performances in skatepark Area 51, Piet Hein Eek’s workshop and in the middle of Kleine Berg.

The festivities start with an opening concert next Saturday at skatepark Area 51, where the Storioni Trio will perform a Dutch premiere of ‘Those secret Eyes’ by British composer Charlotte Bray. The program also features a ‘striking version’ of Vivaldi’s Vier Jaargetijden (four seasons) by the Storioni Soloists, conducted by Max Richter. Saxophonist Ties Mellema and Emoves Masters are mixing classical music with hip hop.

Cultural Prize

The ‘Meesters van de Kamermuziek’ (‘masters of chamber music’) concert will be held in Muziekgebouw Eindhoven in the city centre on Thursday. This concert has a special touch because the Storioni Trio will then receive the Brabant Cultuurprijs (culture prize). The trio receives the prize from the Commissaris van de Koning (King’s commissioner), Ina Adema.

“The men of the Storioni Trio link musical craftsmanship to organisational strength. They are connectors par excellence”, jury chairman, Maarten Hartveldt, said. The trio strives to make classical music more accessible to a new audience by involving special locations and entering into collaborations with various artists.

In addition to the various locations in Eindhoven, there are also concerts at the castle in Heeze and Geldrop.

For more information : Storioni Festival

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob