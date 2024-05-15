Young people with mental problems can go to @ease

The Eindhoven branch of the @ease network organisation officially opens its doors on Thursday. Young people between 12 and 25 years old can come here for a listening ear if things are not going well.

To lower the barrier to seeking help, young people can come in for a free and anonymous consultation.

The Municipality of Eindhoven will make extra efforts to improve youth care in the coming years – through, among other things, Delta Plan Jeugd (youth) Eindhoven. The aim is to make this care affordable and accessible. This includes focusing on prevention or providing appropriate support in a timely manner.

In Eindhoven, @ease was set up in collaboration with the Municipality of Eindhoven, GGD Brabant-Zuidoost (common health services Brabant-Zuidoost), Lumens, GGzE (common mental health services Eindhoven), Apanta-GGZ and Bibliotheek (library) Eindhoven. Samir Toub, councillor in Eindhoven: “Fortunately, most young people in Eindhoven are doing well. But life is not easy for everyone. Talking to a peer at @ease is an accessible way to talk about problems. Because we make @ease possible together with partners in the city, we can offer these young people extra support when necessary. And thus prevent problems from getting worse”.

Sympathetic ear

At @ease, young volunteers work together with professionals from various local organisations to provide a listening ear. The support comes from psychologists, psychiatrists, POH-GGZ (practice assistant general practitioner-common mental health services) and budget coaches, among others. To meet the increasing demand for support for young people with mental complaints, @ease is committed to a major national expansion of walk-in centres, in collaboration with partner organisations.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob