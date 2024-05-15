36 new senior apartments in Waalre

Service flat Eeckenrhode in Aalst-Waalre will receive a new wing with 36 senior apartments and a new design of the outside area. In this way, it meets the demand for housing for people aged 55 and older and at the same time promotes mobility in the housing market.

To continue to guarantee Eeckenrhode’s right to exist, a lot has been invested in the building in recent years, both inside and out. The program of activities and facilities for residents and seniors from the area has also been further expanded. A logical next step is the expansion of Eeckenrhode with a third wing. An extensive feasibility study has been carried out for this in recent years.

The residential complex currently has a growing waiting list of about 75 singles and couples. The feasibility study therefore paid particular attention to the support among current residents, local residents and the municipality, the planning aspects and financial feasibility.

Addition

The new plans consist of the addition of a new wing with 36 new senior apartments and a communal area with seating areas. The existing common areas and functions are shared with the new apartments. The new design of the area surrounding the apartment building will create more space for parking and improve the quality of the greenery and the surrounding area.

The number of parking spaces in the current situation (52) will be expanded to 103 spaces. A basement parking lot with 32 parking spaces will be constructed under the new apartment complex. Another 51 parking spaces will be created on the grounds surrounding the service flat. This has resolved the current parking shortage and will ensure sufficient on-site parking in the future.

Green compensation

The majority of the extension will be realised on an existing paved part of the site (garage boxes and carports). The greenery that disappears before the extension will be compensated. The area around the service flat will be furnished with new trees, flower beds, paths and benches.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob