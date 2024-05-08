Bibliotheek Best reopened after months of renovation

After a seven-month renovation, the Library on Raadhuisplein in Best has opened its doors again. In addition to borrowing books, visitors can now also go there for a cup of coffee, workshops and lectures.

The old building was dated and in need of replacement. That is why a renovation started in October. Almost all the walls and the old-fashioned carpet have been removed, so that the dark rooms have now made way for a large white space.

Enthusiastic

Ria van Poucke, who has been working there since 2002, is very enthusiastic. “It’s very nice. The library is much brighter and very open”. Regular visitors are also happy with the renovation. “It looks nice, the old library was very worn out and out of date. But I am happy that there is now a new library,” Willem Verhulst, who likes to go to the library every week, says.

Central place

During the renovation, the library was temporarily at a different location. The institution has now moved back to its original location on Raadhuisplein. “For a community like Best, the library is really a central place where you can drink a cup of coffee and attend neighbourhood meetings, but also a place for citizens to come together and for citizen initiatives”, Ineke Hurkmans, of the library, says. Initiatives such as Duurzaam Best (sustainable Best), Omroep Best and Best Heemkunde (local history) have a place here.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob